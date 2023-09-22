MC Oluomo Gives Mohbad’s Son, Parents N5 Million

The Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee and newly reinstated member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos State Council, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), has donated N5 million to support Liam Aloba, son of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad and his parents.

Mohbad, who died at 27 last Tuesday, was earlier signed to Marlian Record belonging to Naira Marley but left the label in February 2022.

The Nation confirmed from one of his aides, Jimoh Buhari when the screenshot of the debit alerts surfaced on social media.

The alerts showed a transfer of N3 million for Mohbad’s son, Liam Eyinimofeoluwa Aloba; N1 million for the deceased father, Joseph Oluwabamiwo Aloba, and another N1 million for the mother of the deceased, Abosede Adeola Olumiyi.

According to Buhari, it was one of Akinsanya’s ways of reaching out to the people in their period of need, wondering how the “silent gesture” got to social media.

Buhari stated that Akinsanya, who recently returned to the NURTW from the Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), didn’t want to make noise about the donation.

“No one prays to lose a young lad who is doing well for himself and trying to uplift his family.

“The late Mohbad had struggled to get to where he was. Death took him at a point where he was about enjoying years of his hard labour. It is painful, but we can’t query God,” he said.

MC Oluomo’s aide said that the Lagos State transport chief sympathized with Aloba’s immediate family, close associates, friends, and the musical industry.