17-year-old Student In Benue Commits Suicide

A 17-year-old student of Government Secondary School in Gboko, Benue State, Terhemba Tyochivir on Thursday, committed suicide.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Sewuese Anene confirmed the development on Friday, adding that the incident was reported at the E Division Police Station, Makurdi.

Anene said the details of the incident remained sketchy.

She explained that when the boy’s parent found him, they immediately rushed to Bishop Murray Hospital Makurdi, where Doctors confirmed him dead.

Efforts to talk to the father of the deceased, Kula Tyochivir were not successful as he insisted on talking at another time.

Bandits Abduct University Students

Meanwhile, armed bandits in the early hours of Friday abducted an unspecified number of students of the Federal University of Gusau, Zamfara State.

Naija News learnt that the bandits in large numbers invaded the Sabon-Gida community of the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A resident of Sabon-Gida identified as Nazeer Sabon-Gida, who spoke with Channels TV, disclosed that the gunmen invaded the community around 3 am and started shooting indiscriminately.

Sabon-Gida revealed that three students’ hostels were attacked and all the students in the hostels were taken away by the bandits.

He said, “They entered the town around 3 a.m. and started shooting indiscriminately.

“We have yet to confirm the number of students kidnapped because the bandits entered three hostels and kidnapped all the students there. It is difficult to ascertain their numbers now.”

Another source revealed that the bandits engaged with troops of the Nigerian Army in a fierce gun battle but that did not stop the bandits from escaping with the kidnapped victims.

He said, “They were seriously engaged with the army troops but the way these bandits operate, they will divide themselves into two, one group will move with the kidnapped victims while the other will stay behind to protect the first group.

“The first group had left with the students while the second group engaged the army in a gun duel.”

Some students at the university in June protested the consistent kidnapping of their mates in Sabon-Gida and Damba.

Sabon-Gida village is a community opposite the main campus of the Federal University of Gusau that is about 20 km from the state capital, Gusau.