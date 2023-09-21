‘You Will Regret The Stupidity’ – Seyi Law Blasts Ondo Assembly Members Over Plans To Impeach Deputy Governor, Aiyedatiwa

Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has warned members of the Ondo State House of Assembly against proceeding with their plan to impeach the state Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The comedian in a post via his account on the X platform alleged that the lawmakers are only ganging up against Aiyedatiwa and described the impeachment move as the stupid action of a few selfish people in disregard for the rule of law.

He also alleged that those behind the move have been bribed and threatened to expose and put them to shame.

Naija News recalls the Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday, commenced impeachment processes against the state Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

This follows the emergency plenary session summoned by the House of Assembly, coupled with the unusually heavy presence of security operatives noticed at the gate of the Assembly.

During the emergency session, the lawmakers directed the Clerk of the House, Benjamin Jaiyola to write a letter to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa over the allegation of gross misconduct levelled against him during his time in office as the State Acting Governor.

However, Seyi Law described the move as a gang-up. He added that Aiyedatiwa played his role very well and any move to impech him would be rejected.

“The stupidity they are about to perpetrate in Ondo State should be rejected by any patriotic indigene of the State. The constant disregard for due process because of a few selfish people will not be tolerated. The abuse of power and gang up against the deputy governor who has played his role with loyalty will be rejected.

“The House of Assemby members pushing for the impeachment of the deputy governor will be shamed. I will name all of you and put you on a blast. I promise you. All of you who have been induced monetarily to carry out this act will regret.

“Wole Ogunmolasuyi, your selfishness and self-serving ego will ruin you if you don’t take time. I am coming back to you. Ondo State belongs to every indigene of the State, not a local government. Beware,” he wrote late on Wednesday.