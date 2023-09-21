Video Of Singer, Tems Sparks Pregnancy Rumour

Grammy award winner and Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has sparked reactions online after a video that showed her protruded belly surfaced on the internet.

Naija News reports that Tems, known for her usual low-key lifestyle, has been trending on the micro-blogging platform, X (formerly known as Twitter) since the video went viral.

The singer was captured at an international event, where she was being enthusiastically cheered on by fans.

However, some netizens took to social media to insinuate that the singer is pregnant with a protruded belly that looks like a baby bump.

Tems, who has traditionally maintained a low profile regarding her intimate life, has neither confirmed nor denied these rumours.

Watch the video below.

See some of the reactions below.

@StelxyG wrote: “Pregnancy fit her.”

@iamkeyzeeto queried: “Is Tems seriously preggy? Guys.”

@Dazzleee_ said: “Tems is pregnant. If she doesn’t name her child “Conditions”, I’ll throw a tantrum”

@oyinTGSP wrote: “We know Tems is pregnant, but we don’t know the Future.”

@TheMahleek said: “Only you fit hold my body” Tems you lied, how did you get pregnant without me holding the body.”

@_oluwaseun wrote: “Tems is pregnant, but we no sabi the father, Abi kin kpe Wizzy, world bestie?”

@ChroniclesPHC wrote: “Be like Temz get belle o…abi na fupa be that😂😂😂”

@That_boy_jokerr wrote: “Omo! she is pregnant.”

@Ibadanpikinnn wrote: “Wizkid don give tems belle.”