Video: Davido Returns To Nigeria

Nigerian Singer Davido has arrived in the country and may take part in the candlelight procession and tribute in honour of the late Afrobeat star, Mohbad.

The 30-year-old via his Instagram posted videos of his arrival in Lagos on Wednesday.

The video shared on social media captured the moment the Afrobeats star arrived in Lagos.

He was also seen buying Suya at another location with fans around him.

Recall the DMW boss on Monday hinted that he would come to Nigeria from London, ahead of the procession for Mohbad.

This is coming after a post on the singer’s official Instagram page announced that a candlelight procession and tribute concert will take place in Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, September 21.

The post read, “We appreciate the outpouring of love from fans across the world, to the ones who’ve organized events in their communities as a way to honor and pay respect to our shining light we say thank you. Join us for Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession and Tribute Concert.”

Davido also claimed he could not sleep because of the 27-year-old’s death.

“MOHBAD, UR SPIRIT STRONG OOO… SLEEP COME HARD Me,” he wrote.