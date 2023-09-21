Sanwo-Olu Reacts To Tinubu’s Outing At UNGA

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has applauded President Bola Tinubu over his outing at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Naija News reported that Tinubu had on Wednesday addressed world leaders at the 78th session of UNGA, during which he highlighted the need to protect Africa’s mineral-rich regions from exploitation and conflict.

Citing the example of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the role of foreign entities in illegal resource extraction, Tinubu said unfair treatment and foreign exploitation had affected Africa’s growth and development.

President Tinubu also emphasized the urgency for UN member states to take concrete actions against companies and individuals involved in illegal arms and mineral smuggling in and out of Africa.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu said the president demonstrated that Nigerians had chosen well, noting that Tinubu was putting Africa on the world map with his speech.

The Lagos governor stated that the president demonstrated that Africa has potential and opportunities and should be listened to, adding that the Nigerian leader’s outing at the UN meeting was “credible”.

Sanwo-Olu added that President Tinubu put the country and the continent on their path to taking their places in the UN with his speech.

He said: “President Tinubu demonstrated that Nigerians have actually chosen well, to be present at this point in time.

“He was not only defining what the role Nigeria will play will continue to play, but was also putting Africa on the world map in expressing that even with global challenges, the entire world needs to be able to listen and watch the opportunities that abound in Africa.

“You know, Africa has been the whipping boy, but Africa has not been unfairly treated, Africa has been the one that we believe, is the untapped future resource of the entire world.

“And he was able to put that forward to say that the world needs to listen and watch the potential that Africa presents.

“And he was also now able to take it further, you know, to all of the issues have been in West Africa, you know with coups and counter coups and the rest of it, that is not fashionable, it is so undemocratic, but he was not trying to run himself over any of these countries.

“It was more of collaborative, that indeed, they need to be able to speak to them, and be able to reverse that very unfortunate trajectory that we’re seeing coming out in Africa, where coups are becoming the order of the day.

“We are on the path of ensuring that the renaissance of Africa is not lost almost and that the world to watch and the world should be able to carry Africa along and let us indeed give Africa its fair share, its fair place in global politics and in the economic agenda of the world.”