FULL VIDEO: Tinubu Addresses World Leaders At UNGA

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday morning addressed world leaders at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the United States.

In his inaugural speech, President Tinubu emphasized the urgency for UN member states to take concrete actions against companies and individuals involved in illegal arms and mineral smuggling in and out of Africa.

Tinubu also highlighted the need to protect Africa’s mineral-rich regions from exploitation and conflict, citing the example of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the role of foreign entities in illegal resource extraction.

The President expressed concern about the impact of resource pillaging on African nations, calling for international cooperation to end this injustice and eliminate poverty in the region.

He also emphasized Nigeria’s readiness for business but also questioned the willingness of the world to engage in mutually beneficial economic partnerships with Africa, including direct investments, export opportunities, and debt relief.

The President mentioned the importance of building political consensus around climate change by highlighting actions that benefit the economy and the environment, such as local water management and irrigation projects.

Tinubu called on established economies to provide more public and private sector investment in Africa’s preferred climate change projects and initiatives.

President Tinubu emphasized Africa’s crucial role in the global community and urged the world to view Africa as a partner and an essential key to the world’s future.

