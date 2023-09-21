Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 21st September, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 21st September 2023.

The PUNCH: The All Progressives Congress on Wednesday ridiculed the efforts of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to obtain the academic records of President Bola Tinubu from the Chicago State University, United States, describing it as ‘’an expedition in futility.’’ The ruling party said it had nothing to fear as the President had always boasted that he had nothing to hide.

The Guardian: Nigeria’s $77 billion telecommunications sector, which currently houses 34,862 towers, 127,294 Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) and 96,198km fibre optics, is endangered as a result of the absence of laws backing infrastructure safety and deployment.

The Nation: Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has kept the government in suspense hours to expiration of its 14 days strike notice. The strike plan, according to the NLC, is to express displeasure over the painful effects of the removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government.

Daily Trust: The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 election. Yusuf, who contested on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

