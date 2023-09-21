Labour Party’s Edeoga Reveals Next Move As Tribunal Affirms Peter Mbah’s Victory

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the 2023 election in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga, has rejected the judgement of the election petition tribunal.

Naija News reported that the Tribunal on Thursday upheld the victory of Governor Peter Mbah in the March 18, 2023, governorship election.

Delivering the judgement on Thursday, the Chairman of the three panels of the Tribunal, Justice Kudirat Akano, dismissed the allegation of Hon. Chijioke Edeoga/LP that Governor Peter Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate was forged.

It held that Mbah did not submit his NYSC certificate to INEC in aid of his qualification to contest for the office of governor, since he was already qualified without NYSC certificate.

Reacting to the Tribunal judgement, the Edeoga/Nwokeabia Campaign Organisation, in a statement signed by its spokesman, George Ugwu, vowed to pursue judgement at the appellate court.

The party also urged its supporters across the State to remain calm and law-abiding as they would ensure that justice is served in the cases.

The statement reads, “On Thursday, September 21, 2023, the Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal delivered its judgement on the petition brought by the Labour Party and its candidate, Barr Chijioke Jonathan Edeoga, following the outcome of the March 18, 2023 Governorship elections in the State, which was announced in favour of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Barr. Peter Mbah.

“We wish to convey the acknowledgement by the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, of the judgement as delivered at the tribunal and to state our preparedness to challenge the outcome of this judgement at the Court of Appeal and to all extents as permitted by law.

“To this end, we urge our supporters across the State and in other parts of the country to remain calm, law-abiding, and to go about their businesses without fear or hindrance.

“We retain a firm belief in justice, and will go the full extent legally possible in ensuring that the hopes of Enugu people who turned out in their numbers to vote for Labour Party candidates on March 18, 2023 are realised.”