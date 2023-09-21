Fayose’s Ex-Aide Slams Mohbad’s Mother For Abandoning Late Singer And Sister For 15 Years

A former media aide to former governor Ayodele Fayose, Lere Olayinka, has knocked the mother of the late singer Mohbad, for allegedly abandoning him and his sister for about 15 years.

Olayinka, who took to his Facebook page, claimed that after leaving the duo for all those years, she only surfaced after the late singer’s success story.

Olayinka, who blamed Mohbad’s mother for his death, cited her absence during his formative years as a contributing factor to his troubles.

He said, ”Today, the same woman is living in an apartment in a major Estate in Lekki, Lagos, courtesy of the child she abandoned for 15 years!

“Meanwhile, the daughter she abandoned alongside MOHBAD had to learn TAILORING and has no shop of her own up till today. She is doing her tailoring in her father’s house.

“And the same woman is receiving condolences on a child who died partly because the mother who should have helped to make him a better person abandoned him for 15 years. God dey.”

Recall that Mohbad had suddenly died last Tuesday and was hurriedly buried on Wednesday. Controversies have since surrounded his death, as Naira Marley and his ally, Sam Larry, have been accused of having a hand in his death.

However, users took to the comment section to react to the post. See some reactions below.

Emperor Bolojay wrote, “Where is the lie? Mama, you lose guard”.

One Zevigins wrote, “With the view overall, it all looks like both Mother and Father failed him. I do hope parents will learn from this, Mohbad’s spirit is very strong, so I believe he will get justice at this point EVERYONE is a suspect!”

One Chita Oxe said “What a wicked woman tufiakwa. Leaving your own son u carried for 9 months.”

One Oba Ksolo wrote, “Another Angle”.

One Ladyque said, “This is deep. Please, if you must leave, leave with your kids.”

One Omalichawa wrote, “Oh God, some mother’s no dey try oo. I know his father’s action is not justified, but maybe that’s why the father is behaving that way”.

One The Belle Tiwa wrote, “The young boy said in one of his songs that 10 years him no see mama. We all thought his mom was late until Sunday when she came with a video claiming to be her biological mother. Shior! Where has she been? Iya Bournvita.”