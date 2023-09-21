Europa League: Liverpool, Leverkusen Start With Big Wins, See Other Results

Liverpool football club survived a huge scare in their opening 2023-2024 Europa League campaign at the hands of LASK but were able to turn things around on time for a comeback win.

In the 14th minute at the Raiffeisen Arena, the hosts scored the opener and gave the home fans loads of hope going into the remaining minutes of the game.

However, in the second half, Liverpool proved why they are one of the biggest clubs in the world by winning the game in the last 40 minutes of the encounter.

Darwin Núñez scored the equalizer from a spot-kick in the 56th minute, Luis Díaz made it 2-1 in the 63rd minute, and Mohamed Salah sealed the victory in the 88th minute.

As for Bayer Leverkusen, it was an easy one as they scored four goals within one hour to leave their visitors, Häcken with no fighting chance.

Goals from Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli, Jonas Hofmann, and Nigerian winger Victor Boniface kept the BayArena grooving throughout 90 minutes of the Europa League action.

As for Jose Mourinho’s Roma, it was a hard-fought victory for the Italian Serie A side. An own goal gave them the lead in the added minutes of the first half.

But Sheriff fought back and landed the equalizer in the 57th minute courtesy of a strike from Cristian Tovar.

Roma’s new signing Romelu Lukaku stepped up for his new team in the 65th minute as he helped his side seal a 2-1 win over Sheriff away from home.

Below are all the results of the 2023-2024 Europa League group stage matchday one:

Rennes vs. Maccabi Haifa

3-0

LASK vs Liverpool

1-3

Leverkusen vs Häcken

4-0

Qarabag FK vs Molde

1-0

Servette vs. Slavia Praha

0-2

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Toulouse

1-1

Sheriff vs Roma

1-2

Panathinaikos vs Villarreal

2-0

The below games are yet to be completed:

Atalanta vs. Raków Częstochowa

8 p.m.

SK Sturm Graz vs Sporting

8 p.m.

Ajax vs Marseille

8 p.m.

Rangers vs. Real Betis

8 p.m.

Olympiacos vs. SC Freiburg

8 p.m.

Brighton vs AEK Athens

8 p.m.

Sparta Prague vs. Aris Limassol

8 p.m.

West Ham vs. Bačka Topola

8 p.m.