Confusion As Tinubu’s Aide Pulls Down Post On Seyi Tinubu’s N15 Million Donation To MohBad’s Son

The decision of President Bola Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, to pull down a post on the donation of N15 million to the son of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, also known as MohBad has left netizens surprised.

Dada, in a post on X on Thursday, shared a photo of the receipt of the donation, the first son of President Tinubu, Seyi, made to Mohbad’s son.

He captioned it, “The figurative apple that did not fall far from the tree #RIPIMOLE. Thank you, ST.”

However, the post was pulled down a few hours later, with no explanation given.

After Dada took down the post, social media influencer, Japhet Omojuwa, put up a lengthy post on Twitter, denying that Seyi donated the money to Mohbad’s son.

He wrote, “Seyi Tinubu didn’t donate N15m to Mohbad’s kid or family. I would know, because I have been discussing with him on the issue for several days.

“Bell Schmurda mentioned Seyi in a tweet, and I immediately forwarded it to him. The same way, I have forwarded tweets around policy interventions to him, and he’s gone ahead to help advance causes. When I know the source of the relevant tweet, I message them to let them know I am helping to push the matter. This time, he called me and asked what he could do. I shared my thoughts.

“I said not to get sucked into the social media thing because whatever he said or did would be politicised. I then went on to say that, irrespective of that, we should prioritise his family, especially his kid. He said he’d commit to the kid’s education and also support the wife immediately. But we also knew there was still a danger of that getting used against him politically – that’s the world we now live in. It is what it is, it’s why one can only move the best way one can.

“I sent a message to one of my friends in the industry who himself has also been involved with the Mohbad issue – without making any social media noise whilst getting dragged for not tweeting lol.

“Without knowing what I had shared with Seyi, he also advised me to hold on. That he would make the necessary connections when it is convenient to do so without appearing to be getting in the way of anything. Any rational person wouldn’t need an explanation for the hesitations around the issue. It’s the intersection of a criminal matter and social media narratives.

“I’d ordinarily ignore these things. I have come to know that for all its power and essence, some things cannot be done by tweeting.

“Just to be clear, the N15m making the rounds that Seyi donated is not true. My position is obvious – if you can comprehend what you read – I was involved with him on this matter from the get-go.

“And if you want to know how he is ultimately supporting the kid and the wife, I don’t think that’s my business to say. And frankly speaking, I don’t think it matters. That’s left for those who received what to say.

“This post was made for those who need clarity on the matter. Love and light to every sensible person out here. And especially everyone who genuinely cares about Mohbad, his memory, his family and his legacy. Including those not doing social media posts.

“Rest in peace Mohbad. As we stay in pursuit of justice, it is my hope that the kid he left behind gets all the support he needs, long after social media moves to the next thing. Because it will.”

President Tinubu’s son is yet to react to the report making rounds.