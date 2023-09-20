Keke Driver Rewarded For Returning N15 Million

A Keke driver, Anwalu Salisu have been overwhelmed with various goodies from well- wishers after returning N15 million forgotten by a passenger in his tricycle.

It was gathered that Salisu, who is a school dropout, had conveyed a Chadian passenger in his tricycle when the incident happened in the Haye Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

He returned the money days after hearing a message about the missing money on Arewa Radio in Kano and had since been receiving accolades, cash gifts, and even a new tricycle.

Speaking while presenting the cash gift to Salisu, the Chairman of ACF in Kano, Gwani Umar Farouk said the organisation decided to honour the commercial tricyclist in order to showcase him as an example for other Nigerians.

According Farouk, the tricyclist exhibited the highest sense of honesty returning the money to the owner despite the economic challenges he is facing.

Farouk said, “It is not about the amount, it is the recognition ACF accorded to him. This boy has indeed exhibited the highest form of honesty because, despite his economic challenges, he returned the money.

“ACF would not only donate money to him, but involve him in its activities to serve as a lesson and example to his friends and youths in the country.”

The 22-year-old, while receiving a cash gift, said he was mocked by friends and other residents of his community for returning the money.

The tricyclist also narrating what happened, saying he carried three passengers on Thursday from Badawa to Yan Kaba Motor Park in Kano.

However, while cleaning the Keke later, he discovered a bag inside tricycle, when he checked, he found it was filled with cash.

“I then rushed to our house and showed my mother. It was wads of foreign currency. My mother quickly informed my father, who also informed his elder brother.

“When they came to the house, they decided we should not announce finding the money on radio, but wait till the owner announced it.”

According to Salisu, two days after keeping the money with his mother, she heard the announcement concerning the missing money on Arewa Radio FM, Kano, and recorded the numbers given to contact the owners.

“I collected the numbers and called them five times but it was not answered (sic). When I called the other number, it was picked at the third attempt. I spoke with the person and introduced myself as the tricyclist that carried them on Thursday.

“He was happy and arranged to meet at the Arewa Radio where they announced the missing money. We met there and they were happy. They gave me N400,000.

“I did that for the sake of God. I was even chided by my friends. They said I am mad for returning such amount of money.”

Although he said he was mocked for returning the money, Salisu urged his friends and other youths to follow his example.

“I call on my fellow youths to emulate me and be honest always,” he said.