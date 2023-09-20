Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 20th September, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 20th September 2023.

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu on Tuesday made promises to be available whenever called upon by the African Union (AU) and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

According to Tinubu, AU is strategically positioned to secure consensus positions for the continent on economic and socio-political relations with the world.

Tinubu during a discussion with the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the AU, Azali Assoumani in New York, said this is possible with Nigeria being a part of the union.

He assured that Nigeria would be available for collaboration.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 25th, 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has approached the Supreme Court seeking a nullification of the Presidential Election Petition Court’s judgement.

Naija News recalls that the presidential tribunal on the 6th of September, 2023 upheld the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The tribunal also struck out the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and

Allied Peoples Movement (APM) petition.

Atiku in the Notice of Appeal predicated on 35 grounds, insisted that the tribunal in the judgment delivered by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani committed grave error and miscarriage of justice in its findings and conclusion in the petition challenging the declaration of Tinubu as President by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Notice of Appeal just filed by Atiku’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, is praying the Supreme Court to set aside the whole findings and conclusions of the Tribunal on the grounds that they did not represent the true picture of the grounds of his petition.

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that conditions that encourage coups to happen should be avoided as much as possible.

The former Nigerian President who served as both a military and democratically elected leader argued that the rising military coups in Africa show that the youths are tired of some things and in need of a liberator.

Obasanjo was however quick to add that he is not in support of coups but when it happens, there is usually not much that can be done.

Naija News understands the former President made the submission while speaking at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during an interactive session with a group of youths from Africa for Africa Youth Initiative (A4A), a platform founded by Reverend Chris Oyakhilome.

According to him, he would not support a coup considering his experience in the hands of former Military dictator, late General Sanni Abacha.

Responding to questions on coups in Africa after speaking on “Fostering Sustainable Development Through Pan Africanism,” Obasanjo explained that it is very important to prevent coups from happening.

He called on the government of various African countries including Nigeria to ensure they don’t push the youths to the point of preferring a military takeover.

The presidential candidate of the Labour party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court against the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the victory of the President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

The 73-page notes of appeal filed on Tuesday come shortly after People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar approached the Supreme Court earlier today seeking a nullification of the PEPT judgement.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday approved the arrest of Senator Ahmad Muhammad Bulkachuwa for publicly claiming that he influenced the decisions of his wife, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa who was a former Court of Appeal President.

The court held that the lawmaker has no right to influence the judgments of a judge.

There had been calls for Bulkachuwa’s arrest after the lawmaker during the valedictory session of the 9th Assembly, said his wife, Justice Zainab, “accepted my encroachment, and extended her help to my colleagues.”

In the viral video clip on June 12, he said his wife assisted his colleagues at the National Assembly, as a serving judge.

Bulkachuwa had later filed a suit seeking an order restraining anti-graft agencies from inviting, interrogating, or arresting him over what he said about influencing his wife’s judgement.

Amid the development, the retired justice had debunked the comments credited to her husband, saying she “never favoured any party” during her time as a judge.

But in his judgement on Tuesday, Justice Ekwo held that the most rational interpretation of the statement made by Bulkachuwa was that it is contrary to the law.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Federal Government an ultimatum till Friday to meet their demands or risk them embarking on strike.

The warning came after the Federal Government met with leaders of the organized union and pleaded for more time to address their grievances.

The leadership of the union accused the Federal Government of getting more than enough time to address its demands.

Some of the demands include wage awards, tax exemptions and allowances to public sector workers, reduction of cost of governance, provision of Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, buses, the release of modalities for N70 billion for Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, the release of officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, by the police and vacation of occupation of Police-backed interlopers, among others.

One of the leaders of NLC at the meeting informed Vanguard that among others, the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, pointed out that the 21-day ultimatum would expire in a few days and hoped the government met the union’s demands before then.

Dangote Refinery has disclosed that plans are in motion to commence operations of 370,000 Barrels per day in October 2023. The Dangote Group Executive Director, Devakumar Edwin confirmed this.

Recall that while delivering his speech at the official commissioning of the refinery by former President Muhammadu Buhari in May, the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said, “Your excellencies, distinguished guests, our first product will be in the market before the end of July or beginning of August this year.”

However, since the deadline passed, nothing was heard about the start of the operation of the $19.5 billion refinery, Naija News reports.

According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, Edwin, during an interview, said the long-awaited refinery will start with diesel and jet fuel in October at 370,000 Barrels per day.

He revealed the challenges the refinery has been facing with the supply of crude and how it delayed the start of operation of the facility.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has ratified the suspension of its ward chairman in Arigidi/Iye Ward 1, Olumide Awolumate, indefinitely.

Recall, the APC chieftain was seen in a viral social media video striking the Ondo commissioner with a plastic chair and even attempting to hit her with a blue table before onlookers intervened at the scene.

Following wide condemnation of his action, Awolumate released a video earlier, where he explained why he resorted to assaulting the commissioner.

In reaction to the development, the leaders and stakeholders of the party in Akoko North West Local Government area of the State met in Okeagbe, where the decision was taken, and communicated to the State Chairman, Ade Adetimehin.

According to a statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Alex Kalejaye, the action of the local chapter is in line with the directive of the State Secretariat in Akure on Monday, after the show of shame on Saturday.

The suspended ward executive member engaged in violent, deplorable, and lamentable conduct that has dragged the State Government, and the party’s image into serious disrepute.

Traditional rulers on the platform of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs have replied former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, over the ‘disrespect’ to Oyo monarchs at a recent event.

Naija News recalls that Obasanjo had last Friday, at an event in Iseyin, Oyo State, ordered traditional rulers at the event to stand up and greet the state Governor, Seyi Makinde and himself.

Obasanjo’s statement and action generated outrage, with many political elites and the Southwest region condemning it.

There were claims that the former President made the statement because some of the traditional rulers at the event supported President Bola Tinubu against his decision and support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the Deputy Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, declared they have no regrets about supporting Tinubu in the last election.

The traditional ruler noted that the Friday incident was an internal affair, and they understood the pain caused by the incident and appreciated the well-placed reaction.

The monarchs insisted that the matter would be reviewed appropriately at the next meeting of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday said President Bola Tinubu would not have become the President of Nigeria if he stayed abroad.

Naija News gathered that Oluremi stated this at the Nigeria Economic Growth and Trade Summit on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The session was organised at the Nigeria House in New York by the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum.

According to the President’s wife, the brain drain in Africa has deprived the continent of the talents it needs to develop itself.

She called on Nigerians outside the country to key into the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Tinubu for the betterment of the country.

