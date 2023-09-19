Breaking: Peter Obi Challenges Tinubu’s Victory At Supreme Court After PEPT Judgment

The presidential candidate of the Labour party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has filed an appeal at the supreme court against the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the victory of the President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

The 73-page notes of appeal filed on Tuesday come shortly after People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar approached the Supreme Court earlier today seeking a nullification of the PEPT judgement.

More details to come…