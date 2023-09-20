Tonto Dikeh Pledges Long-Term Vow To Late Mohbad’s Wife

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has pledged to financially support the family of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

The actress cum politician is also committed to taking care of Mohbad’s 5-month-old son, Liam, till he finishes his secondary school education.

Tonto Dikeh made this known on Wednesday through her foundation and the King Andre Foundation on her Instagram page.

She mentioned that the 5-month-old boy will receive monthly support of N100k.

The statement reads in part, “Tonto Dikeh Foundation would like to support General Mohbad through his son by giving him an all-paid educational scholarship till he finishes his secondary school lever.

“In addition to that, the Kind Andre Dikeh Foundation would like to support the family by paying his son Mohbad’ son monthly child support of a hundred thousand naira, only 100k every month for one year.”

Davido Reveals What Mohbad’s Spirit Does To Him

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Davido, on Tuesday revealed that he has been having difficulty sleeping following the controversial death of Mohbad.

According to the “Unavailable” singer, via his Instagram story on Tuesday, the spirit of the late Mohbad is so compelling that he’s unable to sleep at night.

He wrote, “Mohbad your spirit strong ooo… sleep come hard me.”

In another separate post, Davido, expressed his intention to return to the country for the candlelight procession scheduled to hold for the deceased singer.