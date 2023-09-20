Tension In Kano As Tribunal Sacks Gov Yusuf, Declares APC’s Gawuna Winner

There are fears in Kano State following the sacking of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) by the governorship election petitions tribunal.

Naija News reported that Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the March 18 election.

The three-member panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay on Wednesday upturned the declaration of Yusuf, who contested on the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) platform.

The tribunal also ordered the withdrawal of the certificate of return from Governor Yusuf and directed that a new one be issued to the All Progressives Congress Governorship Candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

The judgement has caused tension and panic in the state as some residents speculate there might be a protest.

According to Daily Trust, traders have started locking their shops in Kano’s major markets as people rush home.

Meanwhile, Abba Kabir Yusuf a few days ago, sacked the Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning in the state, Adamu Kibiya.

Kibiya was relieved of his duties for threatening judges presiding over the governorship elections petition tribunal in the state.

In a viral video on social media, Kibiya was heard asking the judges to choose between their lives and their work while delivering the judgement.

The Commissioner of Information in the state, Baba Halilu Dantiye, while addressing journalists at Government House, Kano, on Friday, said the governor had directed the immediate dismissal of Kibiya.

He further stated that Governor Yusuf respects and takes the judiciary in high esteem and would not condone any disrespect to them.