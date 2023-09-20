Sanwo-Olu Mourns Death Of Boy With Missing Intestine

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the death of Adebola Akin-Bright, whose small part of his intestines allegedly went missing at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

Naija News recalls that Adebola died Tuesday evening at LASUTH.

Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, commiserated with the family of the deceased, describing his death as a painful loss, not only to the deceased boy’s family but also to him personally and the entire state.

The governor also commended the medical team of the LASUTH who treated Adebola for several months before he passed on.

“I am saddened by the death of Adebola Akin-Bright, a promising 12-year-old boy who died at LASUTH after months of medical treatment to save his life. I had close contact with Adebola and his mother a few days ago at LASUTH and I was committed to doing everything humanly and medically possible to save him,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“The medical team at LASUTH did everything possible to save the boy. They gave him the best medical care based on our collective commitment to save Adebola but we lost him on Tuesday night.

“I am sad that we lost Adebola despite the huge efforts by his mother, Deborah Abiodun, the medical team at LASUTH and the Lagos State Government to save him. Adebola’s death is a painful and personal loss to me because of my commitment in conjunction with the medical team to save the boy.

“Adebola will be missed by his family, especially his beloved mother, Deborah Abiodun, who did what is expected of a true mother to save a child. I pray that God will give her and the entire family the grace to bear the irreplaceable loss of Adebola,” the governor added.

Adebola’s death came less than three weeks after Sanwo-Olu had promised to take medical care of him.