Boy With Missing Intestines In Lagos Is Dead

The boy whose intestines went missing in the process of surgery, Adebola Akin-Bright is dead.

According to Punch, the boy passed on Tuesday evening.

A source close to the family of the deceased confirmed the boy’s death to the platform.

The source revealed that he developed complications and was rushed to the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital where he was thereafter pronounced dead.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had earlier on Tuesday called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Ministry of Health to release funds for the overseas treatment of boys.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa while presiding over the day’s plenary, moved that Master Akin-Bright needed urgent treatment abroad.

Dr Obasa and the House also called for the immediate arrest of the doctor of the private hospital, Obitoks Medical Centre in the Alimosho area of the state, who performed the initial surgery that led to the missing small intestine while investigations continue.