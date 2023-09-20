Only 50 People Will Be Allowed Into Kano Governorship Tribunal Venue – Police

The Kano Police Command has said only 50 people will be allowed into the Governorship Election Tribunal.

Naija News reports that the state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Muhammed Gumel, stated this in a chat with Daily Trust at the headquarters of the command in Kano on Wednesday.

Gumel said it is the tribunal that limited the number to enter the court, adding that the judges, lawyers of the two parties, their members and journalists will be allowed into the venue.

The police boss also stated that adequate security had been deployed all over the state to ensure peace during and after the judgement.

He said: “Since yesterday, we called the tribunal Secretary to hear arrangements for the sitting, where they informed us that only 50 people would be allowed in.

“The number includes the judges, lawyers of the two parties and their members, journalists and the media. So it is not the police that limited the number.”

Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is challenging the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the state in which Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) was elected.