Mohbad: Over 500,000 People Unfollow Naira Marley On Instagram

Over 500,000 people have unfollowed popular Nigerian singer and rapper, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, on Instagram, Naija News gathered.

The development comes in the wake of the controversies surrounding the death of late singer, Mohbad.

Recalls that the 27-year-old singer, a former signee of Naira Marley at Marlian Records, died last Tuesday and was subsequently buried on Wednesday.

However, there have been controversies surrounding the death, with some entertainers accusing his former record label boss, Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, of being responsible for the death.

After MohBad’s death, countless videos suddenly surfaced on the internet, allegedly linking Naira Marley, and Sam Larry to extreme bullying and harassment of Mohbad during his lifetime.

The Marlian Records has since suffered significant setbacks, including the ban of Naira Marley’s songs on some radio station platforms.

Naija News understands that the leader of Marlian Records has also closed some followers on Instagram since the incident happened, as Mohbad’s fans have lashed out at him.

It was gathered that before the sudden demise of the late singer, Naira Marley had Naira had over 7.4 million followers on Instagram, but has now reduced to 6.9 million at the time of reporting.