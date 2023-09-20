ISWAP Terrorists Slaughter Member For Alleged Funds Diversion

The leadership of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Nigeria has killed one of its members for alleged diversion of funds for personal use.

According to a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, the murdered ISWAP member was sent to buy foodstuff, but diverted the money.

In a post via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, Makama said the deceased was tied for about two hours before he was slaughtered in Ajikur in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

He said: “ISWAP terrorists have slaughtered their own members for diverting funds. The ISWAP member was sent to buy foodstuff but diverted the money for personal use.

“The member was tied for about two hours before he was later slaughtered in Ajikur in Damboa LGA.”

This is coming a few weeks after several members of the group and fighters of Boko Haram lost their lives during a clash between the two camps in Borno state.

The rival groups have been attacking communities in the Northeast region since both camps fell apart over leadership issues.

The groups have also since been having clashes, and Abubakar Shekau, leader of Boko Haram, was reportedly killed during one of such clashes in 2021.