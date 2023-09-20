Insecurity: Osun Police Mop Up Illegal Firearms, Calls For Voluntary Submission

As part of efforts to tackle the illegal proliferation of arms, the Osun State Police Command has asked residents in possession of illegal firearms to submit them at the Divisional Police Headquarters nearest to them.

The move by the Osun police command was part of attempts to mop up the circulation of prohibited and unlawful possession of firearms in the state, Naija News learned.

The development was contained in Public Service Announcement call No.75/2023 issued on Tuesday by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Opalola Yemisi Olawo Yin, on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye.

In the announcement document, the Command unequivocally stated that there would be no consequences attached to the submission of the firearms, therefore urged residents to do so in their best interest.

The statement partly read: “In compliance with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, toward ensuring a serene society and enforcing law and order in the country as well as efforts by the Police High Command to curb the proliferation of prohibited firearms in the state, the Osun State Police Command is using this medium to call on members of the public who own illegal firearms to submit them at the Divisional Police Headquarters nearest to them.

“The directive is targeted at addressing the state’s proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

“The Police Command wishes to state that there are no punitive measures attached to the submission of the firearms; no one will be arrested/ detained.

“Therefore, members of the public are to go to the Police Station nearest them and freely submit arms in their possession.”