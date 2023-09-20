IGP Egbetokun Reacts To Attack On Security Operatives In Imo

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has condemned the Tuesday attack on security operatives in the Oriagu community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Egbetokun made this known in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Wednesday.

He stated that the Police Force is working closely with other relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the attack.

The IGP assured that the Force would redouble its efforts to bring the culprits to book and guarantee the safety of its officers and the security of our communities, while earnestly imploring the public to remain calm and vigilant.

Egbetokun further urged the public to extend their cooperation to law enforcement agencies in the collective pursuit of peace and order in Imo State and other parts of the country.

The Police chief equally extended thoughts and prayers to the families of the fallen heroes, pledging that the sacrifices made by their loved ones will not be in vain.

Egbetokun urged anyone who may possess information related to this incident to come forward and actively assist in the investigative process and/or send in information anonymously through its social media handles.

He said the incident serves as a stark and painful reminder of the daily risks and sacrifices that our security personnel willingly embrace in their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities.

“The security agents affected by this senseless act of violence, comprising Police Officers, the Military, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were diligently responding to a distress call from the area which turned out to be fake, and targeted at luring them into the ambush,” the statement added.