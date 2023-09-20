Dino Melaye Announces Support For BBNaija Housemate, Begs Nigerians To Vote

Nigerian politician, Senator Dino Melaye, has urged Nigerians to support Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye.

Naija News recalls that on Monday, Ilebaye secured her place in the finale as the Head of House and is now a step closer to the N120 million grand prize.

Speaking via his X account, Melaye, the PDP governorship candidate for the forthcoming election in Kogi State, shared a picture of himself alongside Ilebaye’s father.

He canvassed the support of the people of Kogi State and urged netizens to vote for Ilebaye on the ongoing reality show.

“With the proud father of Ilebaye of Big Brother Naija. We all support our own. I will vote for Kogi State. Vote Ilebaye,” he said.

Why My Relationship With Doyin Is Strained

Meanwhile, Ilebaye has disclosed the reason for her strained relationship with her fellow housemate and former friend, Doyin.

She said that despite her love for Doyin, she always finds a way to make her feel guilty for a shared misunderstanding.

The reality TV star insisted that her friendship with Doyin needs a break and breath of fresh air.

Ilebaye made this known to Big Brother during her Diary Session.

She also said she doesn’t want it to seem like Doyin is her pillar and can’t do without her.

According to her, “I feel like my friendship with Doyin needs a break. I’m not a perfect friend, but I don’t like the fact that Doyin keeps reminding me of how much of a loyal friend she is, it makes me feel guilty always.

“I don’t want it to seem like Doyin is my pillar and I can’t survive on my own. I have been mingling with other housemates lately and it feels good.”

It would be recalled that Doyin and Ilebaye had been best of friends until lately when they went their separate ways.

Doyin had been angry with Ilebaye and decided to call it quits because she believed she didn’t get the kind of absolute loyalty she expected from Ilebaye, having defended her and fought other housemates because of her several times.