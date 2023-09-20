Bashir Ahmad Reacts As Kano Tribunal Sacks Yusuf, Declares Gawuna Winner

Former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad has reacted to the sack of Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State by the State Election Petition Tribunal.

Naija News earlier reported that the tribunal, on Wednesday, sacked Yusuf, who was the governorship candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election.

In a judgment delivered via Zoom, the tribunal cancelled some votes recorded by the NNPP and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Yusuf.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadabey, said the margin of votes scored by the NNPP was not enough to give Governor Yusuf victory.

Reacting in a post via his X handle after the ruling, Ahmad thanked God for the ruling.

He wrote: “The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has ordered the withdrawal of certificate of return issued to Govenor Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and directed that the certificate be issued to Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Gawuna has arrived!”