We Will Address Mohbad’s Petition Against Sam Larry – Police

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has promised to look into the petition made by the late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimji Aloba, popularly known as MohBad, against a music promoter, Samson Balogun, fondly called Sam Larry.

The Police Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday.

Adejobi also shared a copy of the petition along with the caption: “We will look into the alleged police negligence in this case.”

This comes days after a petition written and signed by the late MohBad surfaced online, alleging a threat to life by Sam Larry and others.

Naija News recalls that Mohbad died at the age of 27 last Tuesday and was buried in Ikorodu on Wednesday.

Police Inaugurate Special Investigation Team Over Mohbad’s Death

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the death of Mohbad.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundenyin, made this known in a statement released on X.

The statement disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has constituted a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to coordinate the investigation.

The command also advised friends and associates of the deceased with helpful information that can aid the investigation to reach out to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Recall that the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday announced that it would commence a full investigation into the death of Mohbad.