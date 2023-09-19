Mohbad: Another Radio Station Bans Naira Marley’s Songs

The songs of a popular Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, have been banned by a private radio station, Fresh FM 106.9 FM, Ado in Ekiti State, from airing on the station till further notice.

The decision of the radio station was made known in a post shared on its Instagram handle (@freshfm1069adoekiti) and signed by its Head of production and Music Content, Oluwaseunfunmi Williams.

The post reads: “Following the public outcry from the general public trialling the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad), the alleged victimisation from different videos going viral and the involvement of members of his previous record label (Marlian records), fresh 106.9 fm has suspended the airplay of all songs and contents under the banner of Marlian Records.”

Recall that on Monday, a private radio broadcast station in Ibadan, the Oyo State, Splash FM 105.5, banned the broadcast of songs by Naira Marley.

Naija News reports that the development is coming amidst the criticism surrounding Naira Marley, following the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as MohBad.

Mohbad died last week Tuesday and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, last week Wednesday.

Hours after his death, fans and supporters of the deceased took to social media to accuse Naira Marley and music promoter, Sam Larry of being responsible for the singer’s death.

However, the Lagos State Police Command, on Monday, set up a special investigative team to probe the death of Mohbad and is expected to submit an interim report within two weeks.