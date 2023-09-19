Mikel Arteta Gives Update On Gabriel Martinelli’s Injury

Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, has confirmed that his Brazilian forward, Gabriel Martinelli won’t be available for the Champions League group stage game against Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

The 22-year-old left-winger left the Premier League game between Arsenal and Everton at the Merseyside with an injury last weekend.

Most Arsenal’s fans couldn’t confirm the state of the injury as they hoped that it wouldn’t be a severe one due to how relevant he is to coach Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Ahead of the Champions League game against PSV which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium, coach Mikel Arteta said the Brazilian would undergo more tests before the severity of the injury can be ascertained.

The Spanish tactician said, “He felt something in his hamstring.

“We need to do some further tests to assess if there is any big damage or not.”

After the Champions League game against PSV, Arsenal will turn their attention to the Premier League where they will host their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Even though Mikel Arteta confirmed that the severity of Gabriel Martinelli’s hamstring injury has not been ascertained, the Spanish tactician said there is a “possibility” that the Brazilian winger might be available for the London derby on Sunday, September 24.

Martinelli has played five Premier League games for Arsenal so far this season in which he provided two assists and is yet to score for the North London side.