Man Disfigures Wife’s Face In Delta

A woman has been left with a battered face and blackened eye after she was beaten by her husband in Warri, Delta State.

The woman, identified as Omoefe Sodje was hospitalized after the assault.

Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu received photos of her injuries from her hospital bed and shared the photos on his social media handles on Tuesday. Some of the photos reveal blood gushing down her face whilst another displayed dried blood mixed with sand on her face.

In another photo, she is seen with her hand wrapped in bandages following medical treatment at the hospital.

Sharing the pictures via his X account, Gwamnishu wrote: “This evening, a woman named Omoefe Sodje sent me these pictures from her hospital bed.

“Na our gender, a Delta man use hand beat her like this and this happened in Warri.

“She’s seeking for our help for Justice.”

Man Kills Wife Over Suspicious Text Messages On Her Phone

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old mother of three has been killed by her husband over suspicious infidelity.

The man whose name is revealed as Olatunji Sobola, told the police that he committed the grievous offence after seeing some suspicious text messages on his phone’s wife

Naija News understands that the suspect who is a staff of Remo North Local Government Area got into a heated argument with his wife over some text messages on her phone. Their argument, however, turned bloody as Sobola reportedly stabbed his wife of 20 years to death.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that “Sobola challenged his late wife about his suspicions that a fight broke out between them, which eventually led to the death of the 38-year-old mother of three.”