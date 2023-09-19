‘Justice Mojisola Dada Is The Most Useless Judge’ – Mompha Blasts EFCC, Ikeja High Court

Nigerian Dubia-based Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, has reacted after a Lagos Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, on Monday, September 18, admitted as evidence a Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) report on him and his iPhone being used for fraudulent practices.

Naija News reports that there has been news online that the trial judge, Mojisola Dada, admitted the report during Mompha’s trial in absentia on alleged money laundering brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that the EFCC, on January 22, 2022, arraigned Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment, on an eight-count charge of N6 billion money laundering.

When the charges were read to him, Mompha pleaded not guilty to all the counts and was granted bail, but the court later revoked the bail due to his absence at the trial.

At the resumed trial, EFCC’s counsel, Sulaiman Suleiman, who led the FBI’s agent, Ayorinde Solademi, in evidence, tendered documents, which included a letter by the EFCC to the United States of America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and a report by the Bureau.

However, the defendant’s counsel, Kolawole Salami, objected to the admissibility of the documents from the United States Consulate without certification.

Salami argued that the documents are not certified true copies and should not be admitted.

The trial judge, however, overruled Salami and upheld the prosecution’s position that the documents were original and required no certification.

While cross-examined by the defence counsel, Solademi, who works at the Legal Attache Office of the FBI in Nigeria, told the court that he retrieved an iPhone belonging to Mompha with a Faraday bag.

According to him, the FBI’s forensic operations revealed that Mompha’s iPhone was used in sending account details to a United Arab Emirates (UAE) telephone number, searching for Swift Codes of a bank and having a compromised Microsoft 365 account.

Reacting to the reports, Mompha, in a post shared on his Instagram page, slammed the EFCC and Justice Mosola, describing them as ‘useless’.

Mompha said he has no business with the FBI, adding that the EFCC and the Ikeja judge are lying.

He wrote: “EFCC and lies na 5 and 6 the most useless government agency in Nigeria. Justice Mojisola Dada is the most useless judge in the Ikeja High Court. Very useless set of people. Wetin concern me with FBI lies up and down uno no dey rest”