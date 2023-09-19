Uzodimma Visits Scene Where Soldiers, Policemen Were Killed In Imo

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma on Tuesday visited the scene where joint security operatives were killed in the early hours of the day.

Naija News had earlier reported that the incident happened in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident saw not less than eight members of a joint security task force team comprising the police, army, Department of State Services (DSS) personnel and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) agents ambushed and killed by gunmen.

The governor on Tuesday commiserated with the families of the deceased, assuring Imo indigenes of the government’s efforts in combating criminality in the state.

Meanwhile, a security operative who spoke with Punch on condition of anonymity said the reinforcement teams were sent to the scene of the crime with the intent to arrest the suspects and rescue the corpses of the slain security operative.

A resident in the community who also spoke on condition of anonymity with the platform said that he saw the security agents a few minutes before they were set ablaze.

He said that the community had been thrown into confusion, owing to the development.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the development.

Okoye added that in the meantime, security had been beefed up in the area and the commissioner of police had given directives that his men should go after the perpetrators.