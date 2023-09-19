‘How Police Will Expose Hidden Facts About Mohbad’s Death’

The Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has disclosed the Police Force will interrogate as many as possible to unravel the circumstances behind the death of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Naija News recalls that the 27-year-old singer, a former signee of Naira Marley at Marlian Records, died last Tuesday and was subsequently buried on Wednesday.

However, there have been controversies surrounding the death, with some entertainers accusing his former record label boss, Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, of being responsible for the death.

In a statement on Tuesday morning via his X handle (formerly Twitter), the Force PRO assured that justice will be served on the case.

He noted that investigations must be flexible and multi-faceted, rather than based on a stereotyped methodology.

He wrote, “Mohbad: Let’s open our minds and widen the scope of investigation to unravel the case.

“Many would, by now, agree with me or concur with my assertion that we need a thorough investigation to expose some hidden facts.

“We will torchlight many areas and interrogate as many as possible to get to the root of the matter and have justice done.

“In the investigation, you don’t have a mindset or stereotyped methodology, but be flexible, open-minded, and adopt multi-faceted approaches for a good result. The investigation is ongoing. Let’s wait and see how it goes.”