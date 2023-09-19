Five Expected Highlights Of Tinubu’s Speech At UN General Assembly

President Bola Amed Tinubu is scheduled to address world leaders at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York.

Tinubu will deliver his statement around 6 pm (11 pm Nigerian time) to the world leaders in his first outing to the Assembly.

The president would speak on the theme, “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all.”

Here are five highlights the president is expected to address:

1. Sustainable development

2. Climate change

3. Global cooperation

4. Imperative to address inequalities

5. Global humanitarian crises.

President Tinubu Meets ExxonMobil Delegation In New York

Earlier, President Tinubu had played host to a delegation of the global leadership of an oil and gas transnational giant, ExxonMobil.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the Nigerian leader met with the oil giant delegation led by its President of Global Upstream Operations, Liam Mallon, in New York on the sidelines of the 78 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to the statement, President Tinubu said Nigeria is ready for business, stressing that Africa’s most populous country has the resources and leadership.

The Nigerian leader said the country is no longer settling for crumbs and leftovers on the investment agenda of the world’s most prolific energy conglomerates.

Tinubu explained that following an illustrious private sector career as a professional accountant in the oil and gas industry, he has proven his capacity to take difficult decisions as President and is best prepared to solve problems and crush all bottlenecks standing in the way of new and large-scale capital flowing into the industry.