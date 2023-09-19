President Tinubu Meets ExxonMobil Delegation In New York

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, played host to a delegation of the global leadership of an oil and gas transnational giant, ExxonMobil.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the Nigerian leader met with the oil giant delegation led by its President of Global Upstream Operations, Liam Mallon, in New York on the sidelines of the 78 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to the statement, President Tinubu said Nigeria is ready for business, stressing that Africa’s most populous country has the resources and leadership.

The Nigerian leader said the country is no longer settling for crumbs and leftovers on the investment agenda of the world’s most prolific energy conglomerates.

He said: “Nigeria has never been more ready for business than it is now.

“The knotty issues require direct supervision on my part. Despite many contending obligations, I will sit down and oversee the process of removing these encumbrances to job and wealth creation for the Nigerian people.

“We know the industry. We grew up in it. We are positioned to solve the problems, and we are pragmatic, and we will solve the problem.”

Tinubu explained that following an illustrious private sector career as a professional accountant in the oil and gas industry, he has proven his capacity to take difficult decisions as President and is best prepared to solve problems and crush all bottlenecks standing in the way of new and large-scale capital flowing into the industry.

On his part, the ExxonMobil official, Mallon, assured Tinubu that he is aware of the new and personal commitment that the President is bringing to bear on behalf of Nigeria.

Mallon stated that he is well placed to reciprocate the President’s efforts with new investment as he pledged new production of nearly 40,000 bpd in its Nigerian operations in phase one of a new investment push in Nigeria.

He said, “What you told us was that your team would collaborate with us, and that has proven true. We have made significant progress since we last met. We are growing our production, and we are working hard on expanding in deep water production. We appreciate your efforts, and we will respond in kind. The time is right. Thank you for your leadership.”