Davido Reveals What Mohbad’s Spirit Does To Him At Nights

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has revealed that he has been having difficulty sleeping following the controversial death of Mohbad.

According to the “Unavailable” singer, via his Instagram story on Tuesday, the spirit of the late Mohbad is so compelling that he’s unable to sleep at night.

He wrote, “Mohbad your spirit strong ooo… sleep come hard me.”

In another separate post, Davido, expressed his intention to return to the country for the candlelight procession scheduled to hold for the deceased singer.

This is coming after a post on the singer’s official Instagram page announced that a candlelight procession and tribute concert will take place in Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, September 21.

The post read, “We appreciate the outpouring of love from fans across the world, to the ones who’ve organized events in their communities as a way to honor and pay respect to our shining light we say thank you. Join us for Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession and Tribute Concert.”

Reacting Davido wrote: “on the way.”

27-year-old Mohbad died in a controversial manner last Tuesday.

Naija News understands that Naira Marley and Mohbad had a misunderstanding in 2020 over royalties and a change of Mohbad’s management, which led to Mohbad terminating his contract with Marlian Music over alleged assault from the record label.

The deceased singer was nominated for Best Street Hip-Hop Artiste at the recently concluded 16th Headies Awards for his song ‘Peace.’