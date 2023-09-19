2 Baba Flees As Police Kill Four Suspects Involved In Brutal Murder Of Rivers DPO

The Rivers State Police Command on Tuesday disclosed that a notorious cultist known as 2Baba fled as its operatives killed four suspects linked to the murder of the Ahoada Divisional Police Officer, Superintendent Bako Angbashim.

Briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the state Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwonyi, said three members of the gang were arrested with a locally made pistol recovered, but that the prime suspect, Gift David, alias 2 Baba, who captured and decapitated the police officer fled during a fierce gun battle with operatives in Odumude community, Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Police boss, the miscreants were ready to inflict more pain on the command as they opened fire immediately they sighted operatives who responded with superior firepower, leading to the death of four of them.

He stated, “On September 10, 2023, at about 10:30hrs, actionable intelligence revealed that a gang of notorious Iceland cultists, armed robbery suspects, and kidnappers led by one Gift David Okpara, aka 2 Baba who led his notorious gang to brutally murder SP Bako Angbashim, the DPO of Ahoada on September 8, 2023 where in their hideout on Odumude forest in Ahoada West LGA.

“Following the information, a combined team of Command Tactical Operatives and Area Command, Ahoada stormed the forest in an effort to arrest the notorious hoodlums and possibly recover the corpse of the late officer.

“The hoodlums were battle-ready to inflict more injuries and casualties on police, immediately engaging the police in a fierce gun battle, during which four of the notorious hoodlums who are yet-to-be identified sustained fatal gun injuries while others escaped into the forest.

“The suspects were arrested and a locally made pistol was recovered from them. Meanwhile, the four notorious criminals who sustained injuries were rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital for medical attention but were confirmed dead by the Doctor on duty. Operation is still ongoing, to be sustained to arrest the notorious gang leader and others.”