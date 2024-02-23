Gunmen Open Fire On Police Officers, Kill One In Rivers

One police officer was killed when gunmen in a Sienna bus opened fire on officers who were conducting a stop and search in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

In a statement issued on Friday, the spokesperson for the Rivers Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, condemned the attack, detailing that the attackers fired directly at the officers without provocation.

Naija News reports that she said one of the attackers was shot and died during the gun battle.

She said, “The sad incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on February 21 when unidentified hoodlums targeted policemen from Operation Sting of the Rivers State Police Command.

“While the officers were carrying out stop and search at Eliozu flyover, they were attacked by the hoodlums traveling in a carton-coloured, glass-tinted Sienna bus.

“The vehicle’s registration number remains unknown at this time.

“The attackers, arriving from the Rumuodumaya axis, opened fire on the police team, resulting in the tragic loss of one Inspector who valiantly sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

“Undeterred, the police team responded bravely, engaged the attackers, and managed to neutralize one of them who was wearing a mask.

“Unfortunately, the others managed to escape, but potentially sustaining gunshot wounds.”

The spokeswoman claimed that the command had launched an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators, and the criminal gang responsible for the attacks has already been identified.

She underlined that the police force would not back down until all those involved in the abominable conduct were brought to justice.