Police Arrest Two Suspected Robbers In Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has apprehended two men, identified as Ikenna Obiko and Isichukwu Eneji, for alleged robbery.

According to the Rivers State command Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, the two suspects were nabbed while riding a motorcycle in Port Harcourt’s Olu Obasanjo neighbourhood.

Naija News reports that the police detailed that the robbers specialize in robbing victims inside parked cars using specialized keys.

The statement read, “They specialised in robbing victims of their money and property inside parked cars using specialised keys. They also admitted to stealing parked motorcycles by using ignition wires to start them, as well as robbing unsuspecting bank customers of their money after withdrawals at banks and ATM centres. The two robbery suspects were recently involved in a robbery case involving an Indomie noodles vehicle, where they took N100,000 from the driver.

“Police investigations confirmed that the two suspects had, within this year, stolen three motorcycles, one of which is now at the Borokiri Police Station in Port Harcourt. Two of the motorcycles were stolen from where their owners parked them along Choba Road and Eliozu in Obio/Akpo Local Government Area of the state.

“Both suspects, now in police custody at the Borokiri Police Station, hail from Oguta in Imo State. While Ikenna is married to a wife and two children, Isichukwu has a wife and three children. Police investigations show that the suspects both relocated to Port Harcourt last year following the Indigenous People of Biafra crisis in Imo State and other parts of the South East.

“While Ikenna said he was lured into crime by one of his community leaders (now deceased), Isichukwu said his late uncle tutored him in the act of robbery.”