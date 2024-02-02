NDDC To Revive Rivers Rice Mill To Boost Food Security

As part of its effort to guarantee food security in the Niger Delta region, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has revealed plans to re-open its rice mill at Elele Alimini, in Emohua Local Government, Rivers State.

The reopening of the 180-ton per day rice mill in Emohua, according to NDDC, is a component of its initiatives to guarantee regional food security.

Naija News reports that during an inspection tour of the rice mill, NDDC Executive Director of Projects, Victor Antai berated the suspension of production at the factory.

Antai clarified that the rice mill was founded as part of NDDC’s industrialization strategies in a statement released on Thursday by the Director of Corporate Affairs for NDDC Pius Ughakpoteni.

However, he expressed hope that when the factory resumes full production, it will generate jobs for young people.

Antai said, “I want to thank the NDDC for building the rice mill. It is a gigantic project, the biggest in the Niger Delta Region. We went into a partnership with the Elephant Group. Unfortunately, they stopped production in 2022.

“We decided to visit the facility to know why they stopped production and to also look for the possible ways of bringing it back to production again.

“The NDDC has to meet its mandate of food security in consonance with the drive of the Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, who is determined to create employment for the teeming youths of the region.

“In no time, the MD and management will decide on how best to handle this facility and get it up and running.”