Mohbad: Rema, Oxlade Attacked Over Tribute To Late Singer

Nigerian singers, Rema and Oxlade recently came under heavy criticisms from social media users following their tributes to late colleague Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Naija News reports that Mohbad died in a controversial manner on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 and was buried in the Ikorodu, area of Lagos State.

Taking to his Instagram, Rema, on Sunday, shared a picture of the late 27-year-old with a message expressing his pain in not seeing the latter’s message.

“No one deserves to go like this. I’m hurt I never saw your DM. You wrote “Peace of mind” was your favourite song. Now it’s too late to write you back. God’s angels be with you, Rest well King,” Rema wrote.

Oxlade through a now-deleted Instagram story also posted a screenshot of the messages Mohbad sent to him with an indication that the latter’s account was restricted.

Reacting, neitziens expressed disappointment, whilst calling the artists out for ignoring the messages of the late singer when he was alive but resulting to send pretenious tributes to him after his death.

Oxlade then posted a screenshot of conversations with the late singer after the backlash.

How Nigerians reacted