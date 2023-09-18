Mohbad: Iyabo Ojo Announces Rally Over Singer’s Death

Prominent Nollywood actress, Alice Iyabo Ojo, has announced she will be leading a peaceful protest in Lagos over the death of Nigerian singer, Promise Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

Naija News reports that Mohbad, also known as Imole, died last Tuesday at age 27 and was buried amid controversies the following day.

Taking to her Instagram live on Monday morning, Iyabo Ojo said letters would be sent out to respectable offices and international bodies about their planned protest in Lagos to demand justice over the death of Mohbad.

She encouraged the youths, parents and concerned Nigerians to come out on Tuesday or Wednesday to join the protest in a bid to get justice for the late singer.

Naija News reports that Mohbad was a former Marlian Music signee. The circumstance surrounding his death has continued to spark controversies on and off social media.

The Lagos state police command recently commenced an investigation into Mohbad’s death while more than 250,000 people have called for the ban of Marlian Music, the music label owned by Naira Marley.