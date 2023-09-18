Mohbad: I Would Have Died In Hands Of My Former Record Label – Harrysong Recounts Painful Experience

Following the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, has revealed how his former record label tormented and bullied him.

Harrysong, who was once a part of Five Star Music, owned by E-money, recounted his experience via his Instagram post on Monday in a condolence post to Mohbad.

He wrote, “If not for the grace of God with the help of some very few good men, I would have also died in the hands of my former label.

“The torment, attacks, abuses and operations back to back, just because I have served and wanted to move out and grow a little for myself.

“It was hell for me, the general public believed everything they said about me then, fans, supporters show promoters bullying me everywhere”.

Harrysong added that one of his friends had vowed to celebrate if he died of hunger and depression.

He continued saying, “In fact one of my friends said he will buy drinks, celebrate, if i die of hunger and depression, am alive today just for the few that stood for me and by me, because they know the true story and refused to be influenced by lies just to kill an innocent man.

“Record labels should stip this do or die thingy, killing and destroying young talents just because they want to prove lael power and supermacy.”

Naija News understands that Naira Marley and Mohbad had a misunderstanding in 2020 over royalties and a change of Mohbad’s management, which led to Mohbad terminating his contract with Marlian Music over alleged assault from the record label.

The deceased singer was nominated for Best Street Hip-Hop Artiste at the recently concluded 16th Headies Awards for his song ‘Peace.’