If Anything Happens To Me Hold Key People In Aso Rock Responsible – Atiku’s Aide Raises Alarm

Legal practitioner, Daniel Bwala, one of the spokesmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has raised an alarm over a plot to arrest him.

Naija News that Bwala made the allegation in a post via his X handle on Monday, alleging some key people in the Aso Rock and part of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are plotting to take him into custody over false accusations.

According to him, the prominent people in APC accused him of making the current government uncomfortable.

Bwala reiterated that he dumped the ruling party for the opposition PDP because of the same faith ticket, which might come with persecution.

The PDP chieftain added that if anything happens to him, the world should know about the evil plans of the APC.

He wrote: “Last night I got a credible intelligence that some key people around the seat of power (Presidential Aso Vila) of this government are planning to use security agencie(s) to arrest me and take me into custody on trumped-up allegations in other to rubbish me and silence me. That I am making them and the government uncomfortable.

“Let the world know today, that I have always known that from my stands on the same faith ticket which led to my leaving APC, and consequent posture as a political opposition, it might irk the deep state and come with persecution for what i believe in and stand for. If anything happens to me, let the world know today of their evil plans.”