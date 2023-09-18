‘He Made Some Mistakes’ – Senators Divided Over Moves To Impeach Akpabio

Lawmakers in the Upper Legislative Chambers (Senate) are divided over the alleged plot to impeach Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Naija News understands.

Reports had emerged that some Senators are plotting to remove Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom State Governor, over his “romance” with President Bola Tinubu, manipulation of screening of ministerial nominees, and creation of instability in the Red Chamber with the appointment of leaders of the various committees.

Revealing that some senators had started collecting signatures for Akpabio’s removal ahead of the September 26 resumption, one of the aggrieved lawmakers told Vanguard the former Niger Delta Affairs Minister jokes too much, is insensitive and unreliable, and must go.

Another Senator accused Akpabio of making his loyalists chairmen and vice chairmen of such committees and nothing for his ”opponents,” unlike Ahmad Lawan, who made his loyalists chairmen of A-list committees and his opponents vice chairmen.

But reacting to the impeachment plot, a leader of the Senate said the impeachment plot would not succeed despite the collection of signatures.

He said: “Collecting signatures is one thing, and getting the number to impeach Akpabio is another. Impeachment is by a two-thirds majority, not a simple majority. You know that 63 of us voted for Akpabio.

“He gave us appointments, and some people from the other side also got appointments as chairmen of committees. Do you think they will support his impeachment?”

Admitting Akpabio made some mistakes, another Senator said it was insufficient to plan his ouster.

He said: “There are certain things that the President did not do right. We have said we will look into those things. Akpabio made a little mistake with the N2m vacation allowance. We know that senators who did not get what they were looking for in terms of headship of committees are angry.

“They also said he is romancing the executive too much. It is too early, there is nothing on the ground to warrant Akapbio’s removal. Talking about romance with the executive is it as bad as the Ninth Senate of Lawan and President Buhari.? I don’t think Akpabio has committed any serious offense that will warrant his impeachment as of now.”