Why Tinubu’s Govt Would Stop Impeachment Plot Against Akpabio

Indication emerged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration would work against the impeachment of Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News understands that lawmakers opposed to Akpabio are allegedly plotting to impeach the former Akwa Ibom State governor over his closeness to the executive and other issues.

According to sources, the Tinubu administration was wary that an impeachment of the Senate President could “cause a ripple effect that could spill into the House of Representatives, which it cannot afford.”

Despite being uncomfortable with recent comments by Akpabio, the source told Leadership Newspaper that the Presidency is conscious of not playing into the hands of political opponents who might seize the National Assembly to undo the president politically.

There have been grumblings by lawmakers who lost out in the leadership tussle and those who didn’t get juicy committees in both chambers of the National Assembly.

Akpabio’s comments on ‘token’ for senators’ holiday had caused members of President Bola Tinubu’s inner circle to commence what was described as a “secretly guided but desperate search” for Akpabio’s replacement.

Naija News gathered that impeachment moves against Akpabio by some aggrieved lawmakers are allegedly being spearheaded by two lawmakers from the North West, and other senators across the National Assembly are already meeting and mapping out plans to carry out the daring move.

The Senate is expected to resume on September 26. It had been on recess.

When contacted, a lawmaker, who pleaded anonymity, said, “We have been sold out as cheap articles with no rights and responsibilities of ours at all. There is no direction that can be initiated from us as lawmakers.”

“Everything has to start and end with Villa where the man who propped the Speaker is. The 10th Assembly is the worst, as we can see. We are worse than a unit, not even a department, of the executive arm.

“It is no news that the standing committees were compiled by the influential presidential aide and his associates in the villa where they ensured the total obliteration of all known or perceived opponents of Abbas to the extent that they didn’t mind if all committees were given out to the opposition.

“It is very unfortunate because in this same chamber in 2019, some of us staked our necks for them. Even Wase stepped down for them, but here we are. So if anything happens to Akpabio’s tenure, it will have an infectious impact on Abbas, and no one can stop it,” the source added.