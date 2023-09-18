Gov AbdulRazaq Reacts To Death Of 27-Year-Old Who Was Declared Missing

The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called on security agencies to ensure an immediate investigation of the death of 27-year-old Mubarak Yusuf, who was earlier declared missing.

In a statement released by his press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor commiserated with the family of the deceased for their loss.

He also lamented that Yusuf’s death happened under hazy circumstances.

Yusuf, a new media personality from Ilorin, was declared missing on Wednesday night.

However, his remains were eventually found around Unity area of Ilorin, the state

He was buried on Saturday evening in Ilorin amid tears by friends, associates and acquaintances.

The statement reads: “The governor sends his heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all the youth constituencies in the state.

”The governor, himself a father, strongly condemns the cowardly violence meted to the lad and demands immediate and thorough investigation into the death of the promising chap in order to arrest and bring his assailants to justice.

“No resources should be spared to get justice for Mubarak and his family.

“The security agencies should cast their nets as wide as possible to answer all pending questions around this painful death.”