Calabar: Naval Officer’s Private Part Allegedly Missing

Private part thieves during the weekend reportedly snatched the male genital of a naval officer in Calabar, Cross River State.

The naval officer, whose name was not disclosed, was said to be manning the entry point into the Nigerian Navy Barracks, Akim when a young man, who gave his name as Samuel walked into the barracks and was directed to the sentry point for security scrutiny.

A naval personnel, Azeez told Vanguard, “When he got to the sentry point, he was asked whom he was looking for and his mission in the barracks but while he was talking with the sentry officer, the man felt “an electric jolt around his genitals and behold, when he touched the area, his private had gone.”

Following the alarm raised by the naval officer, the young man was accosted and beaten up with instructions to return the missing genital immediately.

The alleged genital thief did not say if he was going to return the missing organ and did not deny being responsible for the disappearance of the genital.

In the last few weeks, there has been anxiety and palpable fear over consistent claims of the disappearance of male private organs.

The Cross River State Government, however, in a statement signed by its Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang said such claims were not true.

The state government’s position was corroborated by the Cross River State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Ms Irene Ugbo, who said such claims were the handiwork of mischief makers and called on members of the public to go about their businesses without fear.