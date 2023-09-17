‘Tinubu’s Cabinet Are Recycled Old Hands’ – Ex-Osun PDP Chair, Akindele

A former chairman of the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kunle Akindele has described the composition of the recently constituted federal cabinet as recycling of old hands.

The Special Adviser to Osun State governor on Health Matters stated this in an interview with Vanguard.

He claimed that the people appointed by President Bola Tinubu are old faces, who have been around in Nigeria for some decades.

Akindele noted that the President also appointed some former governors into his strategic ministeries without recourse to their suitability for such positions.

The PDP chieftain when asked about his view on Tinubu’s cabinet said, “I am very sure that you would not agree with me that the cabinet parades the usual old faces. There is nothing new in the cabinet because these are people who have been around in Nigeria for some decades now and have served in different capacities.

“You have a lot of former governors who were given strategic ministries without recourse to their suitability for such positions. But the most surprising part of it was the appointment of a former governor of Rivers State as a minister in this administration. Maybe it was a kind of reward for him for the job he did by undermining our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the last elections.

“I am not expecting so much from the cabinet because it amounts to recycling old hands at the expense of many vibrant younger Nigerian professionals strategically located around the world.”