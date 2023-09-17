Tinubu Celebrates Tunji Braithwaite On His Posthumous 90th Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has celebrated legal luminary, Tunji Braithwaite, on the commemoration of his posthumous 90th birthday on September 17, 2023.

In a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu expresses his heartfelt tribute to the memory of the political stalwart and an indigene of Lagos State.

The President honours the legacy of this foremost human rights advocate, whose courage, wisdom, and unswerving dedication to democracy left an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals.

As a patriot who played a pivotal role during Nigeria’s long and treacherous road to sustainable democracy and the return to civilian-led governance, President Tinubu fondly recalls standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Braithwaite in the trenches.

He said: “Tunji’s tireless efforts, spanning across multiple decades, have significantly contributed to shaping the contours of democratic governance and the progress that we enjoy today.”

President Tinubu urges Braithwaite’s family, friends, associates, and fellow progressive-minded Nigerians to reflect on the democratic principles that unite us and to pledge an unwavering commitment to safeguarding them at any cost.

He prays that the sacrifices of heroes like Tunji Braithwaite continue to reverberate into the future for a better country and that such will never be in vain.